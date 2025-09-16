Idaho Falls pizza shop says social media blew customer dispute out of proportion, will reopen Thursday

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) — A local pizza shop, Pie Hole, has temporarily closed its doors, citing online threats, after a dispute involving a customer wearing a MAGA hat blew up on social media. Managers of the pizzeria are saying that the situation was blown "out of proportion" online.

The incident began after a customer, who had reportedly attended a vigil for political commentator Charlie Kirk, claimed on social media that he was denied service for wearing a MAGA hat. Pie Hole management provided a different version of events, stating on social media that the customer was refused service due to belligerent behavior, not his political attire.

However, the shop acknowledged in the statement that an employee made a "derogatory political statement" to the customer during the altercation, which they have said violates their company policy, and the employee "will be dealt with accordingly."

Pie Hole managers say they contacted law enforcement about the threats against their business and employees.

The restaurant has affirmed that in its five years of business, it has "NEVER...refused service to anyone based on their political, religious, or other beliefs." The Pizzaria is scheduled to reopen on Thursday, September 18.