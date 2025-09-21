Athlete of the Week: Ririe Bulldogs’ Kolter Lewis and Garrett Van Noy Power the Ririe Ground Game

The Ririe Bulldogs were charging into Week 5 with an undefeated 4-0 record, and this week, we’re excited to highlight two key players driving their success: running backs Kolter Lewis and Garrett Van Noy. Their smash-mouth, run-heavy style was on full display in a commanding 41-0 rout of Soda Springs, where both athletes eclipsed 100 rushing yards, cementing their reputation as the heart of this small-school powerhouse.

The Bulldogs’ dominance starts with their tight-knit team chemistry. “We’re all super close, from seniors to freshmen,” Lewis said. Before practice, the team bonded over a tailgate, a perfect example of their camaraderie.

Head Coach Joshua Huntsman has leaned heavily on the ground game, calling just 29 passing plays through four games this season. Instead, he trusts Lewis, Van Noy, and backfield teammate Ian Johnson to carry the load. “These two are fun to be around,” Huntsman said. “They have great camaraderie and work hard for each other. Watching them in the backfield together is a treat.”

Congratulations to Kolter Lewis and Garrett Van Noy, this week’s Sermon Service and Electric Student Athletes of the Week! Keep leading the Bulldogs to victory!

You can find the full report here? (https://www.instagram.com/reel/DOxZWRGDvmc/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link&igsh=cDZpa3NsNXlwd3Q0)