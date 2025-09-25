Anderson Street traffic changes raise concerns for local businesses, City explains saftey measures

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - A new traffic pattern on Anderson Street, featuring concrete barriers near the railroad crossing between North Boulevard and Holmes Avenue, has sparked concern among some local businesses. The barriers, which create dedicated left-turn lanes to Wadsworth Drive and prevent U-turns at the crossing, are a point of frustration for companies that rely on large truck access.

"I have a lot of trucks that need to come in, and I know Pacific's got a lot of trucks that need to come in," Amy Worrell, the logistics coordinator at Idaho Steel said. "There's hardly any way that they can safely get into that entrance because of that barrier. I'm just waiting to watch for one of them to hop over that curb just to get in."

Why the Changes Were Made

The City of Idaho Falls, in a joint project with the Idaho Transportation Department (ITD) and Union Pacific Railroad, stated the changes are part of a safety improvement project. According to the city, the medians at the crossing are a standard safety measure required as part of the agreement between ITD and Union Pacific. Under the same agreement, Union Pacific is upgrading the crossing by installing automated gates. The medians are intended to prevent vehicles from bypassing the gates and to guide traffic safely.

Worrell noted that she felt businesses were not adequately consulted before the project began.

The City of Idaho Falls acknowledges that such changes can raise questions, especially for businesses with large vehicle traffic. They encourage anyone with concerns to contact the City's Public Works Department for more information at (208) 612-8250.