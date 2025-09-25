Governor Little selects new representative for District 35A following Andrus’s departure

The following is a news release from Idaho Governor Brad Little's office:

BOISE, Idaho – Governor Brad Little announced today his appointment of Michael Veile to the District 35 House Seat A, vacated by Kevin Andrus.

Veile is the owner of Process Improvement Engineering, an engineering, procurement, and construction management company based in Soda Springs. He worked for Monsanto from 1998 to 2025. He holds bachelor’s and master’s degrees in mechanical engineering from Utah State University and is a licensed professional engineer in the State of Idaho. Veile was a school board trustee for the Soda Springs School District, past president of the Idaho Fish and Wildlife Foundation, and a past board member of the Idaho Association of Commerce and Industry and Idaho Business for Education. Veile and his wife, Shelly, have been married for more than 30 years and have four children.

“I have always been motivated to solve problems, and I appreciate the opportunity to serve the people of District 35 as we address challenging issues across state government. My experience in professional, civic, and service-oriented endeavors will help me deliver results for Idahoans while safeguarding Idaho values and conservative principles,” Veile said.

Veile will complete the remainder of Andrus’ term, which ends Nov. 30, 2026. The Trump administration appointed Andrus to serve as the state executive director for the Farm Service Agency at the U.S. Department of Agriculture in June of 2025.

Idaho Code 59-904A addresses how vacancies in the Idaho legislature are filled. District 35 Republicans submitted a list of names to Governor Little for consideration, consistent with Idaho law.