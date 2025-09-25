Idaho Falls Fire Chief Duane Nelson announces retirement after nearly three decades of service

The following is a news release from the City of Idaho Falls:

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) — After nearly three decades of service with the Idaho Falls Fire Department, Fire Chief Duane Nelson has announced his retirement, effective Oct. 17, 2025.

Chief Nelson began his career with the department in 1997 as a firefighter and steadily advanced through the ranks, serving as Interim Fire Chief in 2014, Deputy Chief from 2015 to 2019, and Fire Chief from 2019 to 2025. His tenure reflects a lifetime of dedication to public service, leadership and innovation in the fire and emergency medical fields.

“Chief Nelson has dedicated his career to strengthening the safety of our local firefighters. He has focused on modernizing our department and adopting sustainable management practices. Consequently, our department’s standing across the state has never been greater. He is also a terrific colleague who has a great mind for numbers. Under his leadership, we are preparing to dedicate a third station,” Mayor Rebecca Casper said. “We are deeply grateful for his commitment to both the community and the men and women who serve alongside him. Idaho Falls is a stronger city because of his nearly 28 years of service.”

During his career, Chief Nelson secured more than $8.5 million in grants to expand personnel, improve equipment and modernize fire stations. He oversaw the construction of Fire Station 6 on the south side of town and the acquisition of Station 7 on the north side of town, led upgrades to existing facilities, and advanced the department’s fleet with new engines, ambulances and critical-care medical technology. He also guided the department through the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic and established the TRUST Team, a peer-support program for firefighter mental health and wellness.

Chief Nelson also served in the Idaho Army National Guard for 22 years, retiring in 2019. In 2024, he was honored with the Patriot Employer Award for his support of deployed Guard members and their families.

“Serving the people of Idaho Falls has been the honor of my life. I am proud of what we have accomplished together — growing the department, caring for one another and preparing for the future,” Chief Nelson said. “I will always be grateful to the firefighters, city leaders and community members who have supported me along the way. It has been a privilege to wear this badge and to serve this city.”

According to city statutes, the Idaho Falls Fire Chief is an appointed position selected by the Mayor. Mayor Casper recognizes the need to establish permanent leadership in the department while also being mindful that the incoming Mayor may want to help select the new department leaders he or she will work with.

“We will balance these competing needs as we name an Interim Chief and establish the hiring schedule moving forward,” Casper said.

The City of Idaho Falls extends its gratitude to Chief Nelson for his years of service to the community and wishes him well in retirement.