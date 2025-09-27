Hillcrest pulls away late over Shelley, stay undefeated

SHELLEY, Idaho (KIFI) – The Hillcrest Knights continue their undefeated run, taking care of business on the road against the Shelley Russets 44-20. However, the Russets gave the defending 5A champs a run for their money through one half of play.

Tied at 14 a piece in the second quarter, the Shelley offense was moving efficiently. Quarterback Alex Beck slung a ball to Zac Trosper over the middle of the field. Trosper made a diving catch to secure a first down. Kyrev Hawker then caught a short pass from Beck and picked up a nice gain. However, this drive ended when Beck tried to once again air it out, but it was underthrown and intercepted by Zach Steadham, taking the wind out of Shelley's sails.

Right before half, Tyson Sweetwood took a QB run up the middle to get the Hillcrest offense within field goal range. That is when kicker Rylan Borgmann lined up for a 52-yard field goal, and he drilled it to give the Knights the lead headed into the half.

In the second half, Hillcrest pulled away and took a 24-point victory over Shelley.