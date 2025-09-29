Idaho ICAC Unit arrests Idaho Falls man for alleged sexual exploitation of a child

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) — A 47-year-old Idaho Falls man was arrested last week for the alleged sexual exploitation of a child, Idaho Attorney General Raúl Labrador announced today.

Jason Roemmich was taken into custody by investigators with the Idaho Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Unit last Wednesday, September 24. He has been formally charged with 10 counts of possession of sexually exploitative material and is currently being held in the Bonneville County Jail.

The arrest was the result of a collaborative investigation involving multiple agencies. The Attorney General’s ICAC Unit received help from the Idaho Falls Police Department, Pocatello Police Department, Madison County Sheriff's Office, and the Bonneville County Sheriff's Office in building a case against Roemmich.

"Every arrest we make is a step toward protecting Idaho children from exploitation," said Attorney General Labrador. "I'm grateful for the hard work of our ICAC investigators and the partnerships we've built with law enforcement agencies across the state to protect children."

Authorities encourage anyone with information regarding the exploitation of children to contact local police, the Attorney General's ICAC Unit at 208-947-8700, or the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children at 1-800-843-5678.