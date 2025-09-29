Idaho Walk Bike Alliance encourages Pocatellans to ditch their cars this week

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI)– The Idaho Walk Bike Alliance (IWBA) has partnered with national pedestrian-advocacy organization America Walks to bring a 'Week Without Driving' to the Portneuf Valley.

IWBA and America Walks are challenging Pocatellans to use their cars as little as possible from Monday, September 29, to Sunday, October 5, and opt, instead, for walking, biking, or public transportation.

"This week gives you a glimpse into how many things you can do without actually getting in your vehicle, and you still get to a lot of the places you want to get to," said 'Cowboy' Ted Hallisey, with IWBA. "...We're just encouraging people to give it a shot and see what it's like to go one week without driving... if you can't go one week, try a day, try a couple days, and just enjoy human-powered transportation in Idaho."

Another Week Without Driving will be going on in Boise at the same time as the Pocatello event, but Hallisey said anyone in Idaho can participate in the initiative.

There is no formal requirement to start the challenge, but participants can visit either the Idaho Walk Bike Alliance or America Walks website to register.