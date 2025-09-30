BLM approves natural gas pipeline relocation near American Falls

The following is a news release from the Bureau of Land Management:

AMERICAN FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) — The Bureau of Land Management has approved a project to relocate and bury a natural gas pipeline near American Falls in southeast Idaho’s Power County. Intermountain Gas may remove approximately 1,500 feet of the existing pipeline bridge spanning the Snake River and install a new section of 6-inch diameter pipe beneath the river to meet increased industrial demand.

Currently, the pipeline crosses BLM, Bureau of Reclamation, and Idaho Department of Lands parcels along the Snake River near the BLM Pipeline Campground. Construction will take place during the winter months to reduce conflicts with recreation use and modify fewer than three surface acres. Temporary closure of BLM recreational facilities will be needed when construction activities begin.

This pipeline amendment will allow Intermountain Gas to remove the aged infrastructure of the existing pipeline bridge and replace it with an underground pipeline, which would continue to serve natural gas customers.

This action supports Executive Order 14154 and Secretarial Order 3418, “Unleashing American Energy,” and Secretarial Order 3417, “Addressing the National Energy Emergency.” It helps remove undue burden on the use of domestic energy resources – with particular attention to natural gas.

The final environmental assessment, finding of no significant impact, and decision record are available on BLM’s National NEPA Register. For more information, please contact the BLM Pocatello Field Office at 208-478-6340.