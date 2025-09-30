Poaching problems: The challenge of solving poaching cases in the mountain west

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – While Autumn means hunting season is in full swing, the issue of poaching affects wildlife worldwide, even in Idaho and Wyoming. A recent report by the Boone and Crockett Club estimates that only four percent of poaching incidents in the U.S. are detected.

Robert Howe, District Conservation Officer in Idaho Falls, says part of the issue is that the majority of poaching, either intentionally or unintentionally, happens in the woods without eyewitnesses.

"The challenging part about solving poaching cases is, an elk doesn't have neighbors or family members that we can talk to and look for suspects. And so we're often left with a lot of questions," said Howe.

Howe confirms that an unfortunate amount of poaching does occur in southeast Idaho.

Amanda Fry, spokesperson for Wyoming Game and Fish, tells us their efforts to combat poaching depend heavily on tips from the public. She urges citizens to take an active role in protecting the region's natural resources.

"The best thing you can do is report a violation when you see it. If you see something, say something. We depend very heavily on our tips from concerned citizens," Fry said.

To help put a stop to poaching, Howe and Fry recommend calling the poaching hotline immediately, collecting identifying features such as the poacher's vehicle, and marking the location.

Anonymous Hotlines for Reporting Wildlife Crime:

Idaho (Citizens Against Poaching - CAP): 1-800-632-5999

Wyoming (Stop Poaching Hotline): 1-877-WGFD-TIP (1-877-943-3847)