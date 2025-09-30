Voter Roll Cleanup: Wyoming Secretary of State flags over 2,000 voter records for potential removal

WYOMING (KIFI) — Wyoming Secretary of State Chuck Gray has taken a significant step in his administration’s Election Integrity Reform Agenda. Last week, Secretary Gray announced that he had sent 2,018 voter records to the state's 23 county clerks for review and potential removal from the Statewide Voter Registry System.

"Voter list maintenance is a key priority of my Secretary of State administration," stated Secretary Gray. "As Wyoming's chief election official, we're working very hard to ensure that Wyoming's voter rolls are the cleanest in the nation.

The flagged records belong to individuals currently registered to vote in Wyoming who have been identified as having obtained a driver’s license in another state, suggesting they have moved and are no longer eligible to vote in Wyoming elections.

The voter record review is made possible through House Enrolled Act 62, a measure passed during the 2025 Wyoming Legislative Session. HEA 62 grants the Secretary of State's Office the authority to obtain and utilize driver’s license information received by the Wyoming Department of Transportation (WYDOT) from other states, allowing election officials to cross-reference the state's voter rolls against data indicating residents have moved outside of Wyoming.

In a public statement, Secretary Gray emphasized the importance of maintaining accurate voter rolls.

"Our office's diligence in matching these records from those who have requested licenses in other states will ensure that Wyoming's voter rolls are comprised only of residents of Wyoming. Only Wyoming residents should be voting in Wyoming elections— period," Secretary Gray said.

The 23 county clerks will now begin the process of reviewing the 2,018 flagged records to confirm ineligibility and proceed with the removal process as required by Wyoming state law.