ISU President Wagner talks university expansion, more 4-Year degree opportunities in Idaho Falls

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) — Idaho State University's president is looking to expand its presence in eastern Idaho. President Robert Wagner spoke about ISU's plans at the City Club of Idaho Falls forum Thursday, October 2, on giving students more opportunities to get an education.

He says in the near future, ISU will be the provider of 4-year degrees in the Idaho Falls region, as the college works to deliver education to students where they are.

"We want to be here. We are here. We're doubling down on being here. This is important to us. We want to be your hometown university," President Wagner said.

Wagner says ISU is focusing on ways to help students get into the college, graduate, and have the tools to thrive in life. One way they are doing this is by working on partnerships with the community, like with Idaho National Laboratory and other colleges in eastern Idaho.

“We're going to develop more degrees," said President Wagner. "We're going to do it in conjunction with CEI. We're going to make sure that those pathways are there.”

Wagner believes these efforts will help people in the area who want to get more education and go into the careers they want.