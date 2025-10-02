Pocatello launches new mobile app for city services and reporting

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) — The city of Pocatello is making it easier to connect with City Hall, right from your phone.

Available now for both iOS and Android users, the app replaces the previous "Poky Connect" app. The main improvement is the introduction of a new service request system powered by SeeClickFix.

“We’re proud to offer a more modern, user-friendly platform that helps residents quickly report concerns and access City services,” said Mayor Brian Blad. “This is another step toward strengthening communication and accessibility in our community.”

The new app allows residents to quickly report a range of issues directly to the appropriate City department, including potholes, clogged storm drains, overgrown weeds, and missing street signs. Users can also attach photos or videos directly from their phone.

Beyond issue reporting, the City of Pocatello says the app will serve as an all-in-one resource hub for accessing key City functions. Residents can use the app to:

Pay utility bills

Apply for City job openings

Register for Parks & Recreation programs

Access other essential City resources

To download the new platform, residents can search for “Pocatello – The One and Only” in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store.