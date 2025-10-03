Edson Fichter Nature Area to close Tuesday, Oct. 7 for repairs

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) — Idaho Fish and Game is tackling necessary repairs to the Edson Fichter Nature Area in Pocatello, prompting a temporary closure to the public.

The closure will begin Tuesday, Oct. 7. IDFG anticipates the area will reopen to the public later the same day, depending on the project's progress. IDFG urges the public to prioritize safety, respect the hard-working repair crews, and strictly obey all posted closure signs during this time.

Fish and Game says they will release an official announcement once all necessary repairs are finished and the area is safe for public access again.