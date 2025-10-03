Optimist Skate Park closing Oct. 9-10 for final construction

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) — Optimist Skate Park is scheduled for a temporary, two-day closure next week as the City of Pocatello completes the final steps of construction and improvement.

The City of Pocatello Parks & Recreation Department announced Friday that the skate park, located at 972 N. 7th Avenue, will be closed on Thursday, October 9, and Friday, October 10.

The brief shutdown will allow crews from Artisan Skateparks, the park’s original contractor, to complete the finishing touches on construction and winterization.

The park is expected to reopen to the public on Saturday, October 11, ensuring skaters can enjoy the completed facility over the weekend.

The Parks & Recreation Department is directing residents and park users to strictly avoid the area during the closure, allowing crews to complete the work safely and efficiently.

For more information, residents are being asked to contact the City of Pocatello Parks & Recreation Department at 208-234-6232.