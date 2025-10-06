Pests invade as Autumn rolls in

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) — As the temperatures drop in Eastern Idaho, pests are looking for a warm place to spend the winter—and that's often inside your home. Taking action now can save you from costly damage and health risks.

Experts say one of the main concerns this season is rodents. Mice and rats are known to chew through wires, insulation, and pipes, which can lead to fire hazards and structural damage. Beyond the damage to the home, Rodents can contaminate food with their urine and droppings or even bring other pests into the home.

Cockroaches are common pests in Idaho that can be very resilient. Not only can they thrive throughout the year, but they also present a serious health issue. Cockroaches are notorious for spreading bacteria and triggering people’s allergies.

You can decrease the chances of cockroaches and other pests coming into your home by keeping your home clean. Make sure not to leave food out for too long and take out the garbage before it piles up.

Experts also advise looking around your home for any openings in your walls, doors, or windows. Mice only need a space the size of a dime to squeeze through, so try to plug up any gaps or cracks you find in your home.

If you have concerns about pests in your home, contact a professional exterminator.