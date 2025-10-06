US-26 reopens after serious crash halts traffic near Swan Valley

UPDATE:

SWAN VALLEY, Idaho (KIFI) — The Idaho Transportation Department has now cleared both lanes of U.S. 26 after a serious crash brought traffic to a halt between Swan Valley and Ririe. The crash was first reported around 7:40 AM on Monday morning, near milepost 365.

As of yet, ITD has not released any information on the cause of the crash, potential injuries, or the vehicles involved. For updates, click HERE.

ORIGINAL:

SWAN VALLEY, Idaho (KIFI) — The Idaho Transportation Department is responding to a "serious crash" on U.S. 26 that has closed both lanes of traffic near milepost 365, near Granite Hill and Antelope Flat Road.

"We're working with law enforcement to clear the area and be able to get traffic through again, though it could be some time until that's possible," ITD posted on social media.

Drivers are being told to avoid the area and use alternate routes, specifically U.S. 20, State Highway 33, and State Highway 31.

