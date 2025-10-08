Bonneville County Deputies nab local man following early morning truck theft, foot chase

IONA, Idaho (KIFI) — A Bonneville County man is facing multiple felony and misdemeanor charges after he allegedly stole a pickup truck and a boat, then led deputies on a brief chase on foot early Tuesday morning near Iona.

According to the Bonneville County Sheriff's Office (BCSO), the incident began around 6 a.m. when deputies were dispatched to a residence on Helios Lane near Iona. BCSO says a man, later identified as 29-year-old Dylan Lutz, allegedly entered the home but fled on foot after being confronted by a resident. Lutz abandoned his vehicle, which law enforcement later discovered.

Minutes after deputies arrived on Helios Lane, a nearby resident reported that their pickup truck and boat had been stolen.

Deputies reportedly contacted the truck's owner, who stated the vehicle had been taken just a few minutes after he had gone out to start it to warm up. While speaking with the owner, they spotted the stolen pickup driving away from the area toward Foothill Road.

A BCSO deputy was able to position their patrol car behind the stolen vehicle and attempted a traffic stop. However, the suspect failed to yield and continued driving away.

The brief pursuit ended a short distance later on North Foothill Road, where Lutz pulled over and fled the vehicle on foot. Deputies quickly caught the suspect after a short foot chase.

Lutz was identified as the same man who had entered the residence on Helios Lane. During a subsequent search, deputies seized a small amount of Methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia. He was later booked into the Bonneville County Jail on Felony charges for Grand Theft and Possession of Methamphetamine, along with Misdemeanor charges for eluding an Officer, Resisting Arrest, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, and Unlawful Entry.