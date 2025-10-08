Idaho Falls City Council Candidates Address Youth Involvement in Local Politics

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) — Idaho Falls City Council candidates Jordan Bardsley, Mosy Moran, Teresa Dominick, Christopher Brunt, and Brad Whipple, participated in a public forum put on by Stand Up Idaho, answering questions from residents on topics ranging from city growth and government shutdowns to public transportation.

One question that stood out was how the city council and government can better engage youth in local politics. Each candidate offered unique perspectives on this critical issue.

Christopher Brunt emphasized the importance of making young people feel heard by those in positions of power. He noted that the perception of an apathetic city council can discourage involvement at any age.

“If you knew that people in a position of power and authority had to listen to you, that would probably make it a priority to be involved,” Brunt said.

Brad Whipple took a different stance, arguing that it’s not the government’s responsibility to directly address youth engagement.

“There’s a limited amount that we can do, and it’s nice to say we’re going to solve it, but the taxpayers have to pay for it,” Whipple stated.

Jordan Bardsley shared a personal approach, drawing from her experience as a parent. She encouraged his children to participate in student government, with his oldest serving as senior class president and his youngest involved in student leadership.

“You’ve got to connect with the younger generation, with the older generation too, and bridge that gap,” Bardsley said.

Mosy Moran proposed actionable solutions, emphasizing the use of modern tools like social media and video content to reach younger audiences.

“It’s not that hard. We have the ways to do this,” Moran said, noting that creating and sharing engaging content, such as videos shot on a smartphone, is both cost-effective and immediate. He stressed the importance of practical plans to connect with youth effectively.

Teresa Dominick advocated for direct communication between council members and local schools. She suggested that each council member could be assigned one or two schools to visit regularly and engage with students.

“The Compass Academy forum has been a fantastic experience working with the students,” Dominick stated.

The full forum, featuring these discussions and more, is available on Stand Up for Idaho’s Rumble page. Stay informed and get involved in shaping the future of Idaho Falls!