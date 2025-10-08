Local Scouts to host “Scouting for Food” drive to fill area food banks

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) — Heads up, Southeast Idaho, get ready to help your neighbors. Beginning next weekend, the Mountain District of the Grand Teton Council of Scouting America is hosting its annual "Scouting for Food" community drive.

On Saturday, October 18, local Scouts will be out in force, manning collection booths across the region to gather essential food items. Your donations will directly support local food banks as they prepare for the upcoming holiday season and the greater need that continues throughout the year.

“Troops and packs will man drop off locations in the community and represent scouting as we serve our community,” said Deborah McHugh, Scout Mountain district chair. “Many families rely on these generous donations of food from our community.”

The local Scout Mountain District serves the communities of Pocatello, Chubbuck, American Falls, Inkom, McCammon, Malad, and Soda Springs. Scouts will be collecting non-perishable food items at various locations throughout the day at the following locations:

Pocatello/Chubbuck - October 18, 2025, 10 am-2 pm

Idaho Food Bank - 555 S. 1st Ave, Pocatello, ID

Ridley’s Family Market - 1000 Pocatello Cr. Rd Pocatello, ID Grand Teton Walmart 4240 Yellowstone Ave Chubbuck, ID

Smith’s Food and Drug - 4845 Yellowstone Ave, Chubbuck, ID

Fred Meyer - 800 Yellowstone Ave, Pocatello, ID

Albertson’s - 330 East Benton, Pocatello, ID

American Falls - October 18, 2025, 9 am-12noon

Advantage Plus Credit Union - 465 Hillcrest Ave, American Falls, ID 83211

Rockland Pharmacy - 524 Tyhee Ave, American Falls, ID 83211

Bank of Commerce - 590 Tyhee Ave, American Falls, ID 83211

Les Schwab - 2842 Pocatello Ave, American Falls, ID 83211

Bingham Co-op

Ridley’s - 2827 Pocatello Ave, American Falls, ID 83211

Ken’s Market - 548 Tyhee Ave, American Falls, ID 83211

Lava Hot Springs - October 18, 2025, 9-10:30 am

Community Center - 150 N Center St, Lava Hot Springs, ID 83246

McCammon - October 18, 2025-10:30-12 noon

McCammon City Park by Family Dollar 700 Center St

Inkom - October 18, 2025-12:00-1:30 pm

Bisharat Market and Automotive - 112 Old Hwy 30 Inkom, ID

Soda Springs - October 18, 2025-10 am-2 pm

Scout House - 9 W 2nd S, Soda Springs, ID 83276

Lallatin’s Grocery - 39 W 2nd S, Broulim’s 89 W 2nd S

This year’s Scouting for Food drive is co-sponsored by JustServe and the Idaho Foodbank, ensuring that all donations are efficiently distributed to those who need them most in Southeast Idaho. For more information on Scouting for Food or other scouting programs in our area, contact Corey at (208) 317-6153, Debi at (208) 406-1614 or the Pocatello Scouting America Office at (208) 233-4600.