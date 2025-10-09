Idaho’s Top School Librarian hosting writing conference in eastern Idaho this weekend

RIGBY, Idaho (KIFI) — Every year, the Idaho Library Association awards the men and women working to support and improve libraries across the Gem State. This year, a woman from Rigby was named as Idaho's top school librarian.

Heidi Robbins, librarian for Rigby High School, has spent the last three years working tirelessly to apply for and receive numerous grants to provide new books for students to read. And now, she's using that experience to run a writing conference in East Idaho this Saturday, October 11.

Keynote speakers at the Idaho Storytellers Summit will include Cynthia Hand, author of the My Lady Jane Series, and Jeff Wheeler, a Wall Street Journal bestselling author of over 30 fantasy novels.

The event will also feature over 30 other local published authors.

Beginning at 9:00 am, those attending can expect over 30 classes on a variety of topics from all steps along the writing journey, including how to develop ideas, writing exciting action scenes, and working with a publisher.

Aspiring authors will also be able to attend a writing lab, where authors and editors can help their story seeds flourish.

And Robbins has included a benefit for teachers attending the conference as well. By attending the Idaho Storytellers Summit, you can earn 1 - 2 credits from Northwest Nazarene University.