Rigby High’s Laron Johnson named 2026 Idaho Teacher of the Year

RIGBY, Idaho (KIFI) — Thursday morning, Rigby High School teacher Laron Johnson received the surprise many educators only dream of: he was named the 2026 Idaho Teacher of the Year. The prestigious award was presented by the Idaho Department of Education and sponsored by the CapEd Credit Union.

Johnson was chosen from a pool of over 200 nominees of the most esteemed educators in the Idaho education system. After sitting in his classroom, it’s no wonder why.

After 28 years in the Jefferson School District, Johnson has taught thousands of students, building a reputation for his incredibly engaging teaching style and his genuine desire to connect with every person who walks into his classroom.

“I’ve had 9,000 kids, for goodness sake,” Johnson said, reflecting on his long career. “It’s cool to be kind of in a dad mode for that many.”

Rigby High School Principal Bryan Lords believes Johnson's impact comes down to the deep relationships he forges, paving a way to success.

"The relationships he builds with students in class are what make those kids want to go back and take more classes," Principal Lords told Local News 8. "Plus, he makes them feel like they've been heard. As kids are becoming adults, they don't always get that. He gives that to them. And when he tells them he loves them, they know it and they feel it."

Over his nearly three decades as an educator, Johnson has taught a variety of classes, including history, economics, and personal development. He says his greatest passion is for using historical events to enlighten young minds about the past.

Students Rowan Reese and Joshua Squires agree that Johnson has made a profoundly positive difference in their school experience.

“I look forward to coming to Mr. Johnson’s class because he really brings, like, everything,” said Reese. “He’s super nice. He calls everyone his friend. He makes sure he really greets everyone with kindness.”

Squires added, "He teaches things that surround the curriculum to build you up."

Mr. Johnson's lessons encourage students not just to accept education, but to explore it with curiosity, creativity, and a genuine love for learning.

As the newly named 2026 Idaho Teacher of the Year, Laron Johnson will now serve as the state’s representative in the National Teacher of the Year program. The program, which began in 1959, "focuses public attention on excellence in teaching that has a real impact on the students of Idaho." For more information, click HERE.