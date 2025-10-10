Jury convicts Rigby man of sexual assult; Faces life in prison

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) — After a four-day jury trial, a Rigby man has been found guilty of a serious sex crime in Bonneville County.

23-year-old Eden Avery Danvers was convicted of one count of Forcible Penetration by Use of Foreign Object related to sexually assaulting someone back in November 2024, Bonneville County Prosecutor Randy Neal announced late Thursday night.

The jury found Danvers *not guilty on a separate count of rape.

Danvers will be sentenced on December 15th and could face up to life in prison, a $50,000.00 fine, and restitution

He’ll also be required to register as a sex offender.