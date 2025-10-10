Qatar to build new facility at Mountain Home Air Force Base

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KIFI) - Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth has signed a Letter of Acceptance to establish a Qatari Amiri Air Force facility at Mountain Home Air Force Base in Idaho. The new facility will host a unit of Qatari F-15 fighter jets and pilots, enhancing joint training capabilities and strengthening military operations between the two nations.

"I'm proud to announce that today we're signing a letter of acceptance to build a Qatari Amiri Air Force facility here at Mountain Home," said Secretary Hegseth during a joint press conference at the Pentagon. "This location will host Qatari F-15s and pilots, boosting our combined training and increasing lethality. It's another example of our enduring partnership."

Hegseth also praised Qatar’s steadfast support during critical operations, referencing the Midnight Hammer exercise. "In those moments when we needed support in the region, Qatar was there—without a doubt, without a blink—and that has meant a great deal. I've seen that firsthand operationally," Hegseth said.

Saoud bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, Deputy Prime Minister of State for Qatar, expressed gratitude for the warm welcome and emphasized the strength of the bilateral relationship. "It is an honor to be at the Pentagon and to meet with you, Mr. Secretary. Our nations share a deep defense relationship grounded in mutual respect and a common vision for peace and stability in the Middle East."

He highlighted Qatar’s role in hosting U.S. forces at Al Udeid Air Base, calling it a "cornerstone of this alliance" and a testament to the shared commitment to regional and global security. The representative also welcomed President Trump's executive order reaffirming America's commitment to Qatar’s security and sovereignty, describing it as a reflection of the strength of the alliance.

"The establishment of the Qatari Amiri Air Force facility at Mountain Home Air Base is a strategic move that strengthens interoperability, enhances joint readiness, and advances our shared defense goals," the Qatari representative added. "Together, we will continue to deepen our strategic partnership in pursuit of lasting peace and shared security."

Congressman Mike Simpson also confirmed the news, saying on X.com, “Fantastic news for Mountain Home Air Force Base as @SecWar just announced the Pentagon has agreed to host Qatari F-15 fighter jets and pilots here in Idaho.

This development is beneficial for training, enhances our partnership with America's allies, and strengthens national security.”