Roberts unveils $2M wastewater collection upgrade, securing system for 50 years

ROBERTS, Idaho (KIFI) — The City of Roberts unveiled its new wastewater collection improvement project today.

The new system replaces the degraded pipes and lift station originally built in the 1960s. Thanks to funding from STAG (State and Tribal Assistance Grants) grants secured through Congressman Mike Simpson's office and grants from the Department of Commerce, not a penny of the over $2 million project came out of the pockets of the community.

"It took eight years from conception to completion," explains Mayor Robert "BJ" Berlin. "These projects, we always have to be ahead of the game. And so we have two more phases, we figure on this project. And so hopefully it doesn't take a year to get to those. But we will we'll do it as quick as we can."

Mayor berlin says the new system improvements are set to last the city another 50 years.

