Local artists share work and advice for aspiring artists

IONA, Idaho (KIFI) — The Bonneville Art Association held its annual Fall Art Show October 11-12. People got to see and buy the pieces the members have been working on. This year’s featured artists are Ken Fry and Steve Winchester.

“Some just do watercolors, some do oils, but I like to experiment,” Fry said.

“I paint primarily scenery. I do some individuals," said Winchester. "I like landscaping and flowers and stuff like that.”

The Bonneville Art Association offers workshops and classes for anyone who wants to learn how to paint. Fry and Winchester shared their advice to anyone who wants to learn, but might be hesitant to try.

"Just start," Winchester said. "You don't have to have an incredible talent to paint. You just have to have a desire to paint. The more you paint, the better you become."

Even these featured artists didn’t create masterpieces when they started. We asked them how their current work compares to what they painted when they first started out.

“There's no comparison," Winchester said as he laughed. "My first piece of art was just a brown line on a piece of paper.”

“I have a whole lot that’s in the closet," said Fry. "There's a lot of failures when you're doing art."

Fry and Winchester agree no matter what your experience level might be as an artist, the main thing to create art is to start.