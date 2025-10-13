Move aside Dry January, Sober October is here

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI)– As the holiday season approaches, some people are turning to a new trend to abstain from alcohol for a "Sober October." The challenge encourages people to give up alcohol for 31 days. While some see it as a way to detox before a holiday season of indulgence, many are using this challenge as a gateway to giving up alcohol altogether.

The challenge, originally launched in the United Kingdom to support Macmillan Cancer Support, challenges participants to abstain from alcohol for the entire month of October. While some join the official fundraiser, others use the month as a personal reset, especially with the holidays approaching, to take a break from drinking for health or financial reasons.

Experts and participants point to a variety of benefits associated with a month of sobriety. According to health resources like Healthline, abstaining from alcohol for 31 days can lead to improved sleep, better memory, stronger immune function, and a reduced risk of cancer. Individuals may also notice marked improvements in heart health and weight loss. Beyond the physical, the month offers a valuable opportunity for participants to reflect on and reassess their relationship with alcohol.

For those participating in the challenge, sources like Clean.co highlight several key strategies for staying on track: For example, participants suggest healthy coping mechanisms like engaging in new hobbies or surrounding yourself with a strong support system. It is also essential to the challenge to prioritize self-care, such as having a balanced diet and maintaining a healthy sleep schedule.

Lastly, it is also important to seek professional help when needed, such as a therapist, counselor, or support group.