Wall of Warmth begins its donation drop-off locations around Eastern Idaho

EASTERN IDAHO (KIFI) - The Wall of Warmth, a community project devoted to providing winter clothes for East Idahoans, is gearing up for its 8th year of donations. The popular outdoor wall displays will begin reappearing this morning, Monday, October 13, across the southeastern Idaho area.

The Wall of Warmth's goal is simple yet powerful: to provide Idahoans with winter gear and clothes, with no strings attached.

What started as a one-wall project in 2017 has since expanded to over nine locations across Eastern Idaho, with over 55 donation drop-off points.

The project invites community members to donate their clean and gently used coats, pants, hats, or gloves. With previous years showing rocketing numbers of donations, they anticipate a great turnout for this year's drive.

This year, the Wall of Warmth has set a goal of over 9,000 coats.

Individuals are encouraged to grab any winter gear from the fences in the community, with all donations available from November 10th to 21st.

Valorie Blanchard, the project's founder and longtime director, will step down from her position following this year's donation drive. She hopes to find a new leader to continue the project's legacy.

"Starting this project was one of the most rewarding decisions of my life,” said Blanchard when announcing her intention to pass the torch. “Over the years, I’ve seen some truly touching moments—people helping neighbors, strangers looking out for one another. It’s reminded me how strong and compassionate our community really is.”

For more details on wall sites, drop-off locations, or involvement opportunities, click HERE.