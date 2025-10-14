Five people recovering after crash near Lowe’s in Idaho Falls

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) — Five people are recovering tonight after a crash early Tuesday morning in front of Lowe’s on 17th Street in Idaho Falls.

According to the Idaho Falls Police Department, the crash happened around 8:13 a.m. and involved a grey Ford Expedition traveling west in the inside lane. The SUV was carrying an adult and four children.

At the same time, a white truck was also heading west in the outside lane. Witnesses say the truck suddenly swerved across traffic to attempt a U-turn in order to assist a motorist with a broken-down vehicle.

To avoid hitting the truck, the driver of the Expedition swerved and struck a light pole on the side of the road. All five people inside the Expedition were transported to the hospital as a precaution.

The driver of the truck was cited for making an unsafe lane change, according to IFPD.