Madisonhealth to sell stake in Carriage Cove rehab facility

REXBURG, Idaho (KIFI) — Madisonhealth has announced its intent to sell its interest in the joint venture of Madison Carriage Cove, a short-stay rehabilitation facility it has co-owned for the past 12 years.

The local community healthcare system is stepping away from direct ownership, but has legally stipulated that the facility must continue to serve the same patient population for a minimum of 10 additional years, ensuring local continuity of care.

The decision was made with the future of local healthcare in mind, according to Madisonhealth CEO Dr. Rachel Gonzales.

“This facility was created to meet a specific need in our community, and we believe it has fulfilled that purpose with distinction,” said Dr. Rachel Gonzales. “We are confident the new ownership will uphold the values and mission that have defined Carriage Cove from the beginning.

Madison Carriage Cove was founded in Fall 2013 to address the growing need for short-term rehabilitative care. Over the past decade, Madison Health says it has served hundreds of patients in need of skilled rehabilitation following hospitalizations, surgeries, or other medical events. Dr. Gonzales emphasizes that while the organization is stepping away, they are proud of what the partnership has accomplished.

Doug McBride, Executive Director of Business Development, thanked partners and staff for the facility's success. “Madisonhealth remains committed to supporting this important service and the future of short-stay rehabilitation in our region.”