Driver sentenced to 10 years for 2023 DUI crash that killed teen passenger

BLACKFOOT, Idaho (KIFI) — Marco Dimitri Cuevas was sentenced to 10 years in state prison yesterday after pleading guilty to Felony Vehicular Manslaughter in a 2023 crash that killed his teenage passenger.

The fatal incident took place over two years ago, on the night of October 14, 2023, near Snake River High School. According to initial police reports, Cuevas was driving a GMC pickup truck while under the influence. He reportedly ran a stop sign and collided with another truck. Both Cuevas and his 17-year-old passenger, later identified as Jesus Ortiz, were ejected from the vehicle. Ortiz died from his injuries at a local hospital, while Cuevas and the driver of the other truck were both injured.

RELATED: Arrest made after accident that killed 17-year-old

The teen's online obituary says he was the youngest of four siblings and a "bubbly person" who loved his family.

The case, prosecuted by Bingham County Prosecuting Attorney Ryan Jolley, progressed slowly due to an evaluation of Cuevas's competency to stand trial. Jolley confirmed that Cuevas remained in custody during this process. Once his competency was established, the case moved forward, and Cuevas chose to plead guilty.

Under the terms of the sentence, Cuevas must serve a minimum of 7 years before being eligible for parole. The remaining 3 years of the sentence are "indeterminate," meaning they are dependent on his behavior while incarcerated.

"My thoughts and prayers go out to the victim’s mother and family, who were so deeply affected by this tragedy," Jolley said following the sentencing.