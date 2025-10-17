Pocatello homes light up for annual ‘Golden Pumpkin’ Halloween contest

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) — The spirit of Halloween is literally lighting up the streets of Pocatello, as the city's seasonal decorating contest—centered around the coveted Golden Pumpkin award — continues to draw "spook-tacular" submissions from residents eager to showcase their festive creativity.

Three distinct awards are up for grabs this year:

The Creepiest Curb Appeal: Awarded to the display that delivers maximum goosebumps and fright factor.

The Golden Pumpkin: Honoring the best overall Halloween display that captures the season's magic.

The Spooktacular Spirit Award: Recognizing the home with the most fun and festive atmosphere.

Nominations for the contest will close next week on October 20th, and winners will be announced on October 23rd. To enter your spooky place into the contest, click HERE.