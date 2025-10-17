Pocatello man arrested for alleged Idaho Capitol bomb threat

The following is a news release from the Idaho State Police:

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) — A Pocatello man has been arrested in connection with a bomb threat made earlier this month to a state government building in Boise.

On October 8, 2025, at approximately 10:14 a.m., the Pocatello Police Department responded to a report of a 58-year-old man making multiple threatening phone calls to employees of a property management company in Pocatello. During those calls, he allegedly made statements threatening violence, including threats to “blow them up.”

Approximately 20 minutes later, at about 10:35 a.m., employees at the Idaho State Capitol complex in Boise received multiple threatening phone calls from the same phone number. In the first call, a male claimed a bomb had been planted in the building. The Capitol was promptly evacuated as a precaution.

Two additional voicemails were received from the same number, which included threatening language consistent with the initial call.

Later that morning, Pocatello Police located the man and took him into protective custody. A subsequent investigation by Pocatello Police and Idaho State Police detectives linked the man to the Capitol threats.

On October 14, investigators confirmed the identity match between the man and the voice on the Capitol threat recordings. On October 16, he was arrested and booked into the Bannock County Sheriff’s Office jail on probable cause for one felony count of false reports of explosives in public or private places, in violation of Idaho Code § 18-3313.

No explosives were found at the Capitol, and there is no ongoing threat to public safety.

Troopers thank the Pocatello Police Department and the Idaho Department of Administration for their coordinated efforts in working the case.

The Idaho State Police continues to investigate the incident.