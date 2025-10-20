Donations being collected for TSA officers left unpaid during the government shutdown

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) — The Idaho Falls Regional Airport is collecting donations for TSA employees who are working without pay while the federal government is still shut down, says the City of Idaho Falls.

TSA officers are not employees of the City of Idaho Falls, which owns and operates the airport. Since TSA officers are federal employees, they are required to keep working during a federal government shutdown, even when their pay is suspended temporarily.

“The staff of the Idaho Falls Regional Airport are dedicated employees of private and public entities. We are saddened to see our colleagues within the federal workforce caught in a situation where they must work while making decisions between paying a mortgage or putting food on the table,” said Ian Turner, Airport Director. “We want to offer these employees assistance and hope the community will join us in support of these federal workers.”

Donations will be collected October 20 - 24 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Idaho Falls Regional Airport Office inside the terminal.

Signs will be posted so donors can easily find where to drop off their donations.

People can donate things like:

Perishable and non-perishable food items

Diapers and basic household supplies

Gift cards for groceries, gas, and coffee shops

Monetary donations (cash, checks, prepaid cards, etc.) cannot be accepted because of federal employee guidelines.

For more information about donating, call 208-612-8224.