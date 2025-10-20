INL building evacuated after possible steam explosion

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) — An Idaho National Laboratory building was evacuated Monday afternoon following a report of a possible steam explosion.

The evacuation was already underway at the INL facility located at 750 MK Simpson Blvd. when Idaho Falls Police Department (IFPD) first responders arrived on the scene, according to IFPD spokesperson Jessica Clements.

Clements confirmed that the incident was minor from the first responders' perspective and that there were no injuries to personnel.

"It appears to have been a minor issue with a piece of equipment," Clements stated. "But I would defer to the INL to share any additional details of what that equipment was or the extent of any property damage."

After a brief on-site response, all first responders cleared the scene.

Local News 8 has reached out to the Idaho National Laboratory for a statement regarding the specific nature of the equipment failure and any resulting damage. We will provide updates as more information is made available.