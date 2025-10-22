Idaho’s new weed whackers: the ‘Goat’ alternative for dealing with weed control

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) — Goat Grazers are using their herds as an innovative way to help control weeds in Idaho. The Sagebrush Steppe Land Trust manages property for wildlife habitat, open space, and recreational opportunities.

For two days, they are using 70 goats to limit the amount of invasive species like cheatgrass, helping foster native plant growth, improve wildlife habitat, and reduce the risk of wildfires.

They are choosing to use goats to help them reduce the use of chemicals, which is good for the land and the animals.

"So go to a really innovative way to help us control the weeds, primarily because it allows us to limit our use of chemicals and that aligns with our mission of stewarding the land according to best practices for ecosystem and wildlife, said Carly Flandro, communications coordinator for Sagebrush Steppe Land Trust.

This started as a pilot program, and their first trial was last spring. Steppe Land Trust says they plan to do this twice a year here on out because it has been so effective.