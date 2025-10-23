CEI’s Dr. Jill Kirkham wins Innovative Educator Award

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) — College of Eastern Idaho’s Dr. Jill Kirkham is getting statewide recognition for her work in the classroom.

Earlier this week, Dr. Kirkham received the Innovative Educator Award in the Social and Behavioral Ways of Knowing category at the 2025 Idaho General Education Summit. This is the second year in a row that a CEI instructor has earned the award.

“We are so excited to be able to celebrate Dr. Kirkham's contributions to CEI, especially her innovation that inspires her students to think deeply, at the state level,” said Dr. Dana Cotton, Chair for the Associate of Arts Degree.

Dr. Kirkham teaches Social Science and Humanities at CEI and is known for making learning hands-on and accessible — even writing her own course materials so students don’t have to pay extra. CEI leaders say her creative teaching style continues to inspire students and other educators across Idaho.