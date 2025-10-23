Idaho colleges and universities feel impacts of Gov. Little’s budget cuts

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) — Idaho universities and colleges are planning to reorganize, eliminate programs, and reduce their staff after Governor Brad Little made 3% budget cuts permanent.

Governor Brad Little signed executive order 2025-05 in August, which implements a 3% reduction in general fund spending and prepares for upcoming tax cuts by the Trump administration.

The governor asked Idaho's colleges and universities to submit new budget plans for 2026-27 that reflect a 3% cut in their budgets—including Idaho State University.

ISU has to cut $3 million from its budget. In documents made public last week, ISU says the budget cuts will likely include a reduction in staff, but says their commitment to students, their success, and Idaho’s workforce and economy remains unshakable.

Local News 8 has reached out to Idaho State University for further comment and we are waiting to hear back.