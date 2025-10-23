Skip to Content
News

Idaho colleges and universities feel impacts of Gov. Little’s budget cuts

Idaho universities and colleges are planning to reorganize, eliminate programs, and reduce their staff after Governor Brad Little made 3% budget cuts permanent.
Pexels
Idaho universities and colleges are planning to reorganize, eliminate programs, and reduce their staff after Governor Brad Little made 3% budget cuts permanent.
By
today at 5:10 PM
Published 5:25 PM

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) — Idaho universities and colleges are planning to reorganize, eliminate programs, and reduce their staff after Governor Brad Little made 3% budget cuts permanent.

Governor Brad Little signed executive order 2025-05 in August, which implements a 3% reduction in general fund spending and prepares for upcoming tax cuts by the Trump administration.

The governor asked Idaho's colleges and universities to submit new budget plans for 2026-27 that reflect a 3% cut in their budgets—including Idaho State University.

ISU has to cut $3 million from its budget. In documents made public last week, ISU says the budget cuts will likely include a reduction in staff, but says their commitment to students, their success, and Idaho’s workforce and economy remains unshakable.

Local News 8 has reached out to Idaho State University for further comment and we are waiting to hear back. 

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Noah Farley

Noah is a reporter for Local News 8.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.