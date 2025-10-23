Skip to Content
Rexburg Police seek public’s help to identify downtown graffiti suspect

Rexburg Police
today at 12:33 PM
REXBURG, Idaho (KIFI) — The Rexburg Police Department is asking the community for help in identifying a person of interest believed to be responsible for a month-long spree of vandalism and graffiti in the downtown area.

Since September 14th, the unidentified individual has "tagged" an estimated 35 local businesses, causing property damage and frustration for owners.

The Rexburg PD has released multiple surveillance images showing the suspect. Though the individual's face is often obscured by a face mask and sunglasses, the photos appear to show a white male wearing Nike high-top sneakers, dark clothing, including various hoodies, and sunglasses.

Police are urging anyone with information that could help identify the person of interest to contact Officer Hansen or Detective Wheeler at the Rexburg Police Department (208) 359-3000.

