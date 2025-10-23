Wandering cow moose captured, relocated from Chubbuck backyard

CHUBBUCK, Idaho (KIFI) — A large cow moose that took an unexpected detour into a Chubbuck neighborhood was safely captured and relocated Wednesday morning thanks to a joint effort by Idaho Fish and Game (IDFG) and City of Chubbuck Animal Control.

Wednesday morning, the massive animal wandered into the backyard of a home on Whitaker Road, in a suburban area of Chubbuck. Fish and Game staff were able to successfully tranquilize the moose at the home. Once sedated, the cow was carefully loaded and transported to a more suitable, remote habitat, far from homes and traffic.

Idaho Fish and Game staff Erik Bartholomew (standing over tranquilized moose) and Houston Kimes (foreground) were two of the responders helping to relocate a moose from a Chubbuck neighborhood on Oct. 22.

This incident highlights the potential danger when large wildlife strays into populated areas. IDFG warns that despite their seemingly awkward appearance, moose are powerful, quick, and known to charge people or pets, particularly when they feel threatened.

"If you encounter a moose on the trail or in your neighborhood, remember to give them plenty of space—never approach moose, and keep your pets from doing the same," advises IDFG.

This is the second such relocation in southeast Idaho in less than two weeks, following an incident where another moose was removed from a Blackfoot neighborhood on October 10.

Regional Wildlife Manager Zach Lockyer of the Southeast Region Fish and Game explained the decision-making process: "Sometimes when moose find their way into developed areas, we can wait it out and see if the animal moves back to where it came from, away from people. However, when moose are in the heart of neighborhoods or commercial areas near busy roads, it is sometimes necessary to relocate the animal in the interest of both public and wildlife safety.”