16-year-old charged with first-degree murder in shooting death of Blackfoot’s Rebecca Rivera

BLACKFOOT, Idaho (KIFI) — The 16-year-old suspect in a Thursday night manhunt appeared in Bingham County Court this morning, charged with first-degree murder for the fatal shooting of a Blackfoot woman.

Bobby G. Jackson of Blackfoot was arraigned today, accused of fatally shooting 30-year-old Rebecca Rivera of Blackfoot in the head on October 23, 2025. He is currently being held on a $1 million bond at the 3B Detention Facility.

Investigators with the Blackfoot Police Department (BPD) have not yet determined the nature of Jackson's relationship to Rivera. In a press release, the department stated, "Our hearts go out to the Rivera family, our community, and all those affected by this tragic crime."

Shooting Background

Rivera's body was discovered at a trailer park located at 1159 Broadway in Blackfoot. A preliminary investigation indicates that prior to the shooting, Jackson allegedly stole a firearm and had been reported as a teen runaway.

Police believe the teen arrived at Rivera's home sometime after 12:40 PM on Thursday afternoon, where they allege he fatally shot her in the head before fleeing on foot. State Prosecutors believe the act was committed with "premeditation and forethought."

Following the shooting, investigators say Jackson traveled to Chubbuck and eventually to Pocatello, where he was located at a home and taken into custody without incident late Thursday night.

The Blackfoot PD expressed gratitude to their law enforcement partners across Southeast Idaho for their cooperation in the manhunt and investigation. "We are grateful for their assistance and willingness to come forward throughout the night," the department stated.

Arraignment

State Prosecutors reiterated in court that they believe Jackson acted with premeditation. According to court testimony, the teen has a violent criminal history, including a charge of burglary with aggravated factors.

Jackson is facing a single charge of first-degree murder.

A preliminary hearing has been set for November 6 at 8:30 am. At this hearing, the State has indicated they will motion to move the teen to a county jail rather than the 3B juvenile detention center where he is currently being held.