Deadly I-15 crash north of Spencer under investigation by ISP

STANLEY, Idaho (KIFI) — Idaho State Police are also investigating a deadly crash that happened Thursday night on I-15 north of Spencer.

Troopers say a white Dodge van from Lethbridge, Canada, was driving southbound on I-15 at milepost 183 when went off the road around 5 pm and stopped in the northbound left lane.

The 77-year-old driver was taken by ambulance to the hospital, but her 76-year-old passenger, who was not wearing a seatbelt, died at the scene.

The northbound left lane was blocked for about four hours as ISP and Clark County responded to the scene. This incident remains under investigation by the Idaho State Police.