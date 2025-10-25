Vendors and customers enjoy last day of 2025 Idaho Falls Farmers Market

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) — Saturday, October 25, was the last day of the Idaho Falls Farmers Market this year. Vendors and customers came together to make the most of the market's final day.

People sold things from food, to ceramics, to jewelry. Some of the vendors have been part of the market for years, while this was the first year for some of them.

"I'm a retired teacher. I wanted to do something after five years of being retired. So this is that. And I love flowering, gardening," said Debbie Eytcheson, Owner of Lady Hollyhock LLC.

Several vendors say their favorite part about being in the farmers market is getting to know the other vendors. They love seeing how creative everyone gets with their products, like making cast iron flowers, personalized cutting boards, and special leather-bound book covers.

"With our books, I like to take favorites and classics and hand tool. Many of them I like to accent with scrap buffalo leather. I love using scrap and re-purposing," said Millissa Garnette, Owner of Garnette Leather Company.

Even though the farmers market is over for 2025, there will be more chances for people to see their favorite vendors again soon. The indoor winter market will be at the Snake River Convention Center starting Saturday, November 1.