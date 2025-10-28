Yellowstone roads reopen after multiple weekend winter weather accidents; Winter closure begins Nov. 1
YELLOWSTONE, Montana (KIFI) — All Yellowstone National Park roads, aside from roads that have closed for the season, have now reopened to travel after hazardous winter driving conditions led to multiple traffic incidents and accidents over the weekend.
Yellowstone staff are issuing a reminder to visitors that most of the park's roads will close after Thursday, October 31. The park is preparing to close the West, South, and East entrances on November 1st for the winter season.
The only roads open year-round are between the North Entrance in Gardiner, Montana, and the Northeast Entrance in Cooke City/Silver Gate, Montana (via Mammoth Hot Springs, Tower Junction, and Lamar Valley).
Visitors planning to drive in the park during the fall and winter should:
- Prepare for changing weather conditions.
- Have flexible travel plans.
- Expect limited services. Check Operating Dates for details.
- Anticipate possible road closures due to inclement weather and dangerous driving conditions.
- Check for temporary travel restrictions or closures that can occur at any time without notice.
- Stay informed about up-to-date road conditions in Yellowstone:
- Visit Park Roads.
- Receive Yellowstone road alerts on your mobile phone by texting “82190” to 888-777 (an automatic text reply will confirm receipt and provide instructions).
- Call (307) 344-2117 for a recorded message.