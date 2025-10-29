Construction Alert: Hitt Road/25th East closure starts today for lane improvements

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) — Starting today, Oct. 29, crews with the Bonneville County contractor Knife River will begin work to improve the right northbound lane of 25th East (Hitt Road) north of the Costco roundabout at Lincoln Road.

Idaho Falls Public Works anticipates the work to last through November, weather permitting.

During construction, the right northbound lane will be closed north of the roundabout, and the speed limit will be reduced to 20 mph heading into the roundabout. All lanes approaching and within the roundabout will remain open.

Public Works crews are urging drivers to slow down, follow posted signs, and watch for construction crews in the area.