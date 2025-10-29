ITD wraps up major summer construction as temps drop

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) — Typically, the middle of the summer is considered the heaviest time for construction projects. But as temperatures drop, the Idaho Transportation Department works to wrap up some of its work before winter sets in.

One of its bigger projects in eastern Idaho this summer has been the reconstruction and repair overhauls on several bridges north of Idaho Falls on Interstate 15. These are in Spencer, Stoddard Creek, Hammer area in the direction toward Sage Junction.

"There's less traffic out there, but they're very well-used recreational areas, and those bridges needed some attention. So we've been able to do that all summer long and through last winter too. And right now on those I-15 bridges, we are trying to just finish those up, get the paving done while it's still warm enough to be able to during those certain windows of the day," said Sky Buffat, Public Information Officer for the Idaho Transportation Department.

There are still a few areas with lane closures as they continue work in preparation for next spring.

"We go back in the spring, we can immediately do what's at hand quicker," said Buffat. "Paving has to be done in a certain temperature window, and we just simply don't pave when it's too cold because it won't last. So it would be a waste of money. And we're really careful about those kind of specifications, making sure to meet them."

Not all the projects will be completed before winter, but most roads will reopen for drivers.

"We really try to open up traffic as much as possible and not leave closures or traffic control in place all through the winter. There are occasions where it can't be avoided, but for the most part, those work zones will be, cleared off so that winter traffic can get through and not have to worry about that," said Buffat.

Other projects include one on State Highway 48 near Rigby, where they will install a traffic signal at one of the main intersections next spring.

They are also doing some repairs in Rexburg on the State Highway 33 near Pioneer Road, which is by Maverick.

Drivers are reminded to use caution while driving through construction zones and to keep workers safe.