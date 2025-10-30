Idaho Department of Insurance issues cease and desist order for UnitedHealthcare

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) — The Idaho Department of Insurance has issued a cease and desist order to UnitedHealthcare.

The Department of Insurance says in September 2025, it found UnitedHealthcare was deliberately limiting access to Medicare Advantage products by restricting access to the necessary online applications.

Among other things, the Idaho Department of Insurance says UnitedHealthcare overstates its expenses and increases its profits by not paying the agents who serve their customers.

The order says Idaho Legislature created the Trade Practices Law to define and prohibit any insurance business practices that are unfair or deceptive. The Idaho Department of Labor’s director is authorized to decide what business practices count as unfair or deceptive.

Therefore, UnitedHealthcare is ordered to stop any action meant to limit or conceal Medicare Advantage plans from consumers in Idaho; altering its contracts with agents to withhold commissions meant to manipulate the insurance market; concealing Medicare Advantage plans on its applications that makes it difficult to apply for another plan; etc.

UnitedHealthcare can file a motion for reconsideration. It also has two weeks from receiving the cease and desist order to request a hearing.