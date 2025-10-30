Man accused of killing Patrick Shelton enters Alford plea

CHALLIS, Idaho (KIFI) - The man responsible for killing 47-year-old Patrick Shelton of Custer County has entered an Alford plea.

70-year-old Alan Douglas Bruce of Challis was arrested in May on felony charges of murder and destruction of evidence related to Shelton's disappearance.

His body is believed to be scattered in the Salmon River.

By entering an Alford plea, Bruce admits the evidence surrounding the case is enough to prove him guilty, but he does not admit to committing the crime. The court will still sentence him as if he had pleaded guilty.

A sentencing date has been set for November 17th.

Local News 8 reached out to Shelton's family to get their reaction. They said this is not what they had hoped for, but they feel this is the best outcome they could get.

DNA and skull fragments were found in Shelton's truck in May, but the rest of his remains still haven't been found, even after a lengthy search by Custer County Search and Rescue.