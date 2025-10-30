Skip to Content
News

Man accused of killing Patrick Shelton enters Alford plea

By
New
today at 5:27 PM
Published 5:43 PM

CHALLIS, Idaho (KIFI) - The man responsible for killing 47-year-old Patrick Shelton of Custer County has entered an Alford plea.

70-year-old Alan Douglas Bruce of Challis was arrested in May on felony charges of murder and destruction of evidence related to Shelton's disappearance.

His body is believed to be scattered in the Salmon River. 

By entering an Alford plea, Bruce admits the evidence surrounding the case is enough to prove him guilty, but he does not admit to committing the crime. The court will still sentence him as if he had pleaded guilty. 

A sentencing date has been set for November 17th. 

Local News 8 reached out to Shelton's family to get their reaction. They said this is not what they had hoped for, but they feel this is the best outcome they could get.  

DNA and skull fragments were found in Shelton's truck in May, but the rest of his remains still haven't been found, even after a lengthy search by Custer County Search and Rescue.  

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Ariel Jensen

Ariel Jensen is a reporter for Local News 8.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.