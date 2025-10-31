Murder charges filed in 2021 disappearance of Idaho child Michael Vaughn

PAYETTE COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI) — The Payette County Prosecutor's Office has officially filed murder charges in the case of Michael Vaughn, the 5-year-old boy who vanished from his Fruitland, Idaho home in 2021.

It has been over four years since Michael, known by his family nickname "Monkey," disappeared.

On Friday, the Payette County Prosecutor announced that Stacey Wondra has been charged with first-degree murder, second-degree kidnapping, and destruction of evidence. At the time of Michael's disappearance, Wondra and his wife lived just a few blocks from the Vaughn family. Wondra is currently serving a sentence in an Arizona prison on unrelated charges.

The remains of Michael Vaughn have never been found.

Prosecutor Michael Duke stated that his office’s "fondest hope is to recover Michael," but they are moving forward with the investigation and charges to ensure justice and to not pose further risk to Michael’s loved ones.

"We believe we know the individuals involved and are committed to pursuing justice with or without Michael’s recovery," Duke stated. He credited the charges to the "unyielding tenacity and perseverance" of the Fruitland Police Department, which has not ceased working the case. "They are continuing to search and investigate so they can bring Michael’s body home."

Local News 8 has recieved a statement from Michael "Monkey's" mother Brandi. She says, "Our family has mixed emotions. Yes, we are glad charges are coming. We want them to tell us where Michael is. Period. We will let the Justice System take care of the rest."

Local News 8 will continue to provide updates as this case proceeds through the legal system.