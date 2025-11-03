ISU launches new Master’s in Geology with Geology Management Concentration

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) — The worlds of minerals, magma, and management are converging in a new degree offered by Idaho State University.

Recently, ISU added a master’s in geology with a concentration in geology management. Differing from the already offered research concentration, students will be required to take graduate-level geology classes and courses focused on being effective managers.

“This degree is specifically intended for people who are chomping at the bit to enter their geosciences career and move up into managerial roles,” said Shannon Kobs Nawotniak, professor and chair of the geosciences department at Idaho State. “While the traditional research-track offers a student an opportunity to gain expertise in a very narrow application, the new master’s with a concentration in geology management replaces the thesis work with targeted courses from the Master’s of Business Administration (MBA) program at Idaho State to ensure that the student has training in how businesses and management actually work.”

On the business side, students pursuing the new degree will take courses related to leading in organizations, managerial decision making and negotiation, applied economics, and more.

“We are delighted by this partnership and the opportunity to offer courses toward this degree," said Alex Bolinger, interim dean of ISU's College of Business. "These courses address an array of skills that are crucial to successfully managing projects and teams in the geological sciences, from managing conflict and fostering collaboration to making strategic decisions and negotiating effectively across competing interests and priorities."

“This is a relatively unique degree that can help launch students into their careers,” said Kobs Nawotniak. “Graduates of this program are not only qualified for careers as working geologists and environmental scientists, they are strategically positioned for management roles or to start their own consulting firms due to their increased knowledge of business.”

If you are interested in pursuing a master’s in geology with a concentration in geology management, email geology@isu.edu.

